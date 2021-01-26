Robbie Chambers Smith, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born in Lula, Georgia, on Jan. 13, 1930, to Walt Chambers and Margaret Rucker Chambers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Alton Smith.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Debra Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnell and Donald Tench, Jackie and Lynn Allen of Gainesville, Francis Cox of Gainesville; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville with the Rev. Todd Ware officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Monroe First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
