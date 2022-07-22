Mittie Lou Stephenson Harrell, 86, of Oxford, passed away on July 15, 2022.
She was born in Polk County on Aug. 11, 1935 to the late Carl Stephenson and the late Ruby Wilson Stephenson. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James L. Harrell; and her son, the late Carl Harrell.
Surviving are, daughters, Cindy Little, Sandra Jordan, and Jill Mincey; son, Timmy Harrell; sisters, Dolly Dansby and Betty West; grandchildren, Amanda McBare, Jamey Mincey, J.T. Little, Josh Little, Zachary Harrell, Sharlie Harrell, Blaine Jordan, Blake Jordan, Tommy Pike, April Fugate, and Greg Treadwell and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 19, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:30 PM with the Rev. Scott Mosely officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Cemetery in Covington. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.comhome.com.
