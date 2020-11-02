Gerald T. Geiger, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family received friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
Mr. Geiger was a member of Corinth Christian Church and retired from General Motors Parts Division in Doraville.
Gerald was proceeded in death by his wife, Hazel Geiger, and daughter, Debbie Mize. He is survived by his son, Dennis Geiger of Loganville; grandchildren, Josh and Chris Mize; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Emilee, Dawson and Axle Mize; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
