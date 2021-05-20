Laverne Sweat Griffith, 90, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
She was born in Barrow County on April 15, 1931, to William Dewey Sweat and Lula Mae McDaniel Sweat. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Samuel Harvey “Sambo” Griffith; her sons, the late Harvey Griffith and the late Arthur Griffith; her brothers, the late J.D. Sweat and the late Harold Sweat; and her sisters, the late Louise Griffith and the late Mildred Minnish.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Tim Hall, Dot and Gerald Chipman, Jane and Scott Reed, and Vickie and Larry Valentine; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Ray and the Rev. April Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church cemetery in Bethlehem.
