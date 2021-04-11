Joseph Everest “Joe” Saucier Jr., 79, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Ellynda P. Lipsey will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask if you attend the visitation or service.
Joe was born on July 2, 1941, to Joseph Everest Saucier, Sr. and Dorothy Myrtle Vaughan Saucier. He was a graduate of Bass High School, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Mountain Park United Methodist Church. Joe was in the first graduating class of respiratory therapists at Crawford Long Hospital in 1963. He was instrumental in opening respiratory therapy departments in Macon and Egleston Children’s Hospital. His passion was in medical sales where he won many awards, including the Hall of Fame with Ohio Medical multiple times.
Joe loved to travel and participated with Seniors on the Go Travel, but cruising was his favorite. He cherished his time in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sarah Saucier; daughter, Karen Born of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Harold Wodinsky of West Hempstead, New York; three granddaughters; two grandsons; one great-grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Gary Monroe of Bluffton, South Carolina; a niece and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Joe.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
