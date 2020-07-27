Sandra Peters Hicks, 76, of Loganville, passed away in her sleep at home on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020.
Sandra was born in Social Circle to parents Mrs. Elizabeth H. Peters and Thurmond Peters on Aug. 10, 1943. Sandra attended and graduated Social Circle High School in 1961 and married Sandy J. Hicks on May 4, 1963. She worked at SunTrust Bank until she retired in 2001. Sandra and Sandy built their homes and raised a family of five wonderful children, primarily in Monroe before settling in Loganville in 2005.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Sandy J. Hicks; daughters, Stephanie Lucas of Cumming, Dawn Townsend of Gainesville, Kim Smith of Clermont and Suzanne Duffey of Dahlonega; son John Hicks of Loganville; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family of Sandra Hicks wishes to extend its sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, hospice organizations, special persons and other family members for the special care they gave to Sandra.
Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Lonnie Blackmon will officiate.
Internment followed at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 3650 Highway 124, Jefferson, GA 30548.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53, Hoschton, GA 30548. Online: www.lawsonfuneralhome.org. Telephone 706-654-0966.
Commented