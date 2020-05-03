David Brannon White, 34, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1985, in Athens to David Allen White and Sarilda Ruff White, both of Monroe. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Opal White and Dutch and Virginia Ruff.
David served as an illustrator for children’s books for RU Ministries and loved working in children’s ministries. He also worked as a videographer for several Christian schools and was a graphic designer for many companies.
Survivors besides his parents include two sisters, Lindy Moore Dean and Angela Moore, and her fiancé, Phil Meek; nieces and nephew, Austin Wooddell, Carly Dean and Alyssa Wooddell; aunts and uncles, Tim and Pat White, Barbara and Norman Wilkins, Janice and Tommy Dearing, Michael and Demeris White, Lynne Evans, Scott and Marilyn White, Kim and Kathy Ruff, Edward and Josephine Ruff, DeAnn Ruff and David and Carla Ruff; special friends, Susan Wilson, Valorie Ruff, Fred and Vickie Benson, Ben and Emily Smith, the RU Ministries family and many loved and cherished cousins.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, he will be cremated.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.