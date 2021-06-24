Jeffrey Lynn Leach, of Social Circle, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at the age of 69.
Mr. Leach grew up in Quincy, Illinois, and for the last 20 years, was a resident of Social Circle and a member of Eastridge Community Church.
He graduated from Missouri Baptist College, earning his bachelor’s in history before graduating from Covenant Presbyterian Seminary, where he got his master’s in divinity.
Mr. Leach was preceded in death by his parents, William Orville and Frances Maxine (Wallace) Leach.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Leach; daughters, Sara Leach and Patricia Leach; sons, Shawn Leach and Jeffrey Leach (Amelia); grandchildren, Khloe Leach, Landon Leach and Noah Crutchfield; brother, William “Bud” Leach (June) of St. Louis; as well as numerous friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Leach will be held at a later date.
Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home of Covington is in charge of the arrangements. Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.
Commented