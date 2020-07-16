Shirley Harbin of Snellville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Shirley Shumate Harbin was born on Febr. 28, 1944, in Monroe, Georgia, to Woodrow and Susie Shumate. She was graciously ushered into the presence of her Lord on Tuesday, July 14, surrounded by her loving husband and family.
“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
After graduating from high school, Shirley married the love of her life, Robert Lewis Harbin Sr. The Lord blessed Robert and Shirley with three wonderful children. Together, they founded Harbin’s Body Shop and grew it be a thriving business in their community.
To know Shirley was to love her! She greeted everyone with a warm smile and never met a stranger. She was loads of fun, generous, full of energy, personable and feisty. When it came to those she loved, she would go toe to toe with anyone on their behalf. She was an avid baseball fan and will be remembered for her famous “whistle” that was heard ’round the park.
“God is good all the time and all the time God is good.”
Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy! Her life was as a testimony to the goodness of God! She was a bold witness and wanted everyone to know her Savior. She cherished family gatherings and always enjoyed time with co-workers at Harbin’s Body Shop, Stein Mart and Wages Funeral Home. Her life made a huge impression on our hearts. She loved unconditionally and she prayed fervently for those she loved most. Shirley was special! The legacy she leaves will impact this world for generations to come. She is healed and is completely free of all suffering. We can only imagine the worship that is taking place at this very moment.
She was preceded in death by her parents and joined her beloved sister-in-law, Joyce Shumate, in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis Harbin Sr.; her children, Robert Lewis Harbin Jr., Russell Keith Harbin (Starla) and Renee Harbin-Chizek (Jim); grandchildren, Crosby Harbin (Jeanilee), Karis Harbin, Jackson Chizek and Reagan Chizek; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Harbin and Emersyn Grace Harbin; two brothers, Charles Shumate, Jerry Shumate (Carol); one sister, Betty Snow (Charles) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Shirley A. Harbin will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel; her son Dr. Russ Harbin and the Rev. Andy Childs will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon and from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Shirley Harbin to Northstar Family Church, www.nsfamily.org.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 3705 Highway 78 W., Snellville, GA 30039, 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented