Phillip Alfred Baker, age 82 of Social Circle, passed away on August 2, 2022. He was born on November 26, 1939 to the late Knox Baker and the late Margret Jenkins Baker.
Surviving are wife, Martha Ann Holland Baker; daughters, Diane Krish, Gwynn Foster, Melanie Etheredge, and Suzanne Baker; sisters, Elaine Moon and Kaye Callaway; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services were be held on Friday, August 5, at Harmony Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
