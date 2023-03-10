Wendell White, 86, of Monroe, passed away on March 3, 2023.
He was born on March 13, 1936 to the late Nancy Maude Gilreath White and the late Ernest White. He was preceded in death by his son, the late Allen Wages and brother, the late Waymond White.
Surviving are his wife, Dot White; daughters, Pam White, Connie Breland and Gina Peters; sons, Chris White, Mack Wages and Wayne Wages; sister, Mary Pannell; brother, Gerald White and numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark White and the Rev. Ryan White officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens.
The Walton Tribune | March 11-12, 2023
