Mary Katherine Smith, 67, of Loganville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
She was born April 23, 1953, in Atlanta. She retired from Bay Creek Elementary School. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Inez Burgess Smith and Robert Marion Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Gibson, and a son, Andrew Coutu, both of Loganville; four grandchildren, Karissa, Kadence and Kassidy Gibson, and Jackson Coutu; sister, Wanda Phillips; and brother, Tom Smith.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Loganville First Baptist.
Due to crowd restrictions space will be limited. Contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for expenses.
