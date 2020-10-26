Johnnie Gladys Hayden Witcher, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on Feb. 26, 1934, to William Winston Hayden and Eva Mae Thomas Hayden. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Dewey Ray Witcher.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Keith Little; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Cathy Witcher; sisters, Magaret Moore and Betty Anderson; grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathan Skelton, Jonathan and Rebecca Little, and Cara Witcher; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Peyton, Mallory, Lyndi, Carrie, Jamie, Thomas and Amanda.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
