Doyle Lindsey Bates, 69, of Bishop, and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Hughes officiating.
Burial will follow at the Mount Vernon Christian Church cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. Bates was retired from the physical plant department at the University of Georgia, and he was owner/operator of Doyle Bates Upholstery in Bishop. He was also a country music singer and song writer.
Preceded in death by his father, Charlie Garland Bates and his mother, Frances Elizabeth McGuffey Bates, he is survived by his son, Ken Bates of Bishop; brother, Freddie Bates of Comer; sister, Regina Adcock of Monroe, sister and brother-in-law, Margarette and Chris Kitchens, also of Monroe; and two grandchildren, Zachary Bates and Allanna Bates.
The family received friends on Friday before the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
