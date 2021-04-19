Carolyn Cripps Latimer died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 82.
She was born in Albany, Georgia, in July 1938, the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. David Cripps (Willie Bell).
She graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and elementary education and Master of Christian Education from Candler School of Theology at Emory. Later she received a Master of Arts in Education from East Carolina University and an Education Specialist degree from Georgia Southwestern State University.
For some years, Mrs. Latimer was a certified director of Christian education in several large Methodist churches in the Southeast. While serving as director of Christian education at First Methodist in LaGrange, she met and married Thomas G. Latimer. They were married 53 years.
After staying home with their children, she began teaching elementary students. Most of these years were with the Worth County school system in Sylvester, Georgia.
She made her profession of faith at an early age. She was president of the United Methodist Women at Pinson Memorial Church in Sylvester. At Pinson, she was the first woman to serve as lay leader and was the church’s lay delegate to the South Georgia Annual Conference for nine years.
In her later years, she was a member of First United Methodist in Monroe. She was active in church activities including Sunday School, the senior group XYZ, Forget Me Not Ministry, and the Wesley Bell Ringers. She was co-Bible leader for the morning circle of United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Latimer served as recording secretary general of the national organization, Presidential Families of America, and received a Distinguished Service Award. She was Georgia Regent for seven years.
She served as state chaplain for Daughters of the American Colonists, the Huguenot Society of Georgia, and Georgia Division of the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons. Mrs. Latimer was a member of about 20 genealogy and lineage society groups. These organizations were important to her love of family, history, and country.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Thomas G. Latimer; son, Dr. David G. Latimer of Athens; daughter, Lynn Wilson, her husband, Jonathan, and granddaughter Faith Wilson, all of Jefferson; and brother, James Cripps of Jacksonville, Florida.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Monroe First United Methodist Church, Monroe in Monroe. Family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pinson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 118, Sylvester, GA 31791, or Monroe First United Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA 30655.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com.
Commented