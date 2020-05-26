Jeremy Wayne Anderson, 41, of Monroe, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born Feb. 22, 1979, in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, David Wayne Anderson, and his beloved cousin, Shauna Casteen
Surviving him are his mother, Joy Bishop; his brothers, Jonathan Anderson and Joshua Bishop of Monroe; his aunt, Bonnie Baird, and cousin, Alana Casteen; and his three beloved children, Colby, Bella and Alister Anderson.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.