Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday introduced the Georgia Safety Promise, a campaign to remind businesses and citizens the importance of keeping up the fight against COVID-19 by doing the things we all know by now we’re supposed to do.
Business that commit to the guidelines are eligible for a toolkit to help them enforce them.
Citizens are invited to make a personal commitment by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask in public and washing their hands.
Yesterday, we launched the Georgia Safety Promise, a pledge between business owners and the public to partner to encourage best practices and heed the guidance of public health officials. Working together, we can stop the spread! Read more here: https://t.co/HYb5HetgXs pic.twitter.com/1WiuCMPRrZ— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 7, 2020
Kemp is trying everything in his power to avoid a mask mandate, but the rising incidence of COVID-19 is trying his hand.
If you want to avoid it, do your part to keep the disease from spreading.
It’s that simple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.