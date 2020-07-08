Brian Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a prayer service Monday morning, April 27, 2020, at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

 Abhi Thaker

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday introduced the Georgia Safety Promise, a campaign to remind businesses and citizens the importance of keeping up the fight against COVID-19 by doing the things we all know by now we’re supposed to do.

Business that commit to the guidelines are eligible for a toolkit to help them enforce them.

Citizens are invited to make a personal commitment by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask in public and washing their hands.

Kemp is trying everything in his power to avoid a mask mandate, but the rising incidence of COVID-19 is trying his hand.

If you want to avoid it, do your part to keep the disease from spreading.

It’s that simple.

Our View is the opinion of the Walton Tribune editorial board, which includes Owner Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher David Clemons.

