For months I’ve heard what seemed to be credible rumors about a big — really big — economic industrial prospect for south Walton County.
It made the Atlanta paper Monday, with an online report by four reporters stating Rivian was in “late-stage negotiations” to build on land near Stanton Springs, where Morgan, Newton and Walton counties come together.
Those counties, plus Jasper, are the four that own the Joint Development Authority that has brought Takeda and Facebook to the area. This though figures to be the biggest deal yet.
Sources locally and in Atlanta tell me this is close to a done deal. If so, it’s huge for Walton County and Georgia.
You’ve probably laughed a little at electric vehicles. They’re a fun novelty, maybe a nice idea, but can they really change the way we move people and products? This company believes so, and it has some pretty big believers.
Amazon. Ford. Cox Automotive. An IPO that set the company’s value last week at $100 billion.
The report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution didn’t put a number of jobs on it, but again, the numbers I’m hearing are big.
In the thousands.
What I’m hearing would make this the largest employer in Walton County, assuming the plant site falls here.
Then you start to consider supplier companies and the jobs they’d bring.
I’m getting ahead of myself. Nothing is done until pen meets paper and shovel meets dirt. But until then we can speculate, and dream.
And those dreams? Big.
