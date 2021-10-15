When we think of “the election,” it’s easy in our minds to fast forward to next November when so many important federal and state offices will be on the ballot for voters to consider.
Will Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia’s most famous running back, become the state’s next U.S. senator?
Will current Gov. Brian Kemp retain his office?
Will current state Sen. Burt Jones be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor?
Will current U.S. Rep. Jody Hice be the next secretary of state?
Will Rey Martinez be our area’s next state representative?
These are all important races that deserve your attention, to be sure, but remember we’ve got some important races going on locally as well.
And I mean right now.
Early voting is already underway in the municipal elections being held Nov. 2. That means there are mayors and councilmembers up for election and reelection all over the county.
In Monroe, for example, incumbent Mayor John Howard and incumbent District 3 Councilman Ross Bradley and incumbent District 8 Councilman David Dickinson are all in contested races for reelection.
In Monroe’s last city election, being an incumbent didn’t particularly bode well. In fact, Howard and Dickinson were both elected four years ago over well-established incumbents who were unable to persuade voters they deserved another term.
But if you take a look at the kind of quality of life the city of Monroe is offering citizens under this mayor and council’s leadership, the challengers in these races are going to be hard pressed to show why Howard, Bradley and Dickinson shouldn’t continue to serve in their respective elected roles.
There is still more work to be done.
These incumbents deserve more time to do it.
