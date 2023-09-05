Growing up in the central Georgia town of Monticello, there was always something special for me about the calendar being flipped from August to September.
Yes, it meant that a new school year had started. It also meant that a new football season had arrived.
However, the first Saturday in September was always circled on my calendar for one reason: the opening day of dove season.
Dove season is still popular among sportsmen today but it seemed to be even more popular in the early 1980s when my father began to pass on the tradition to his oldest son.
For years my father had been one of the few who were invited to take part in a private hunt on property owned by Mr. Walker Thornton, who owned a full-service gas station in my hometown. (Remember full-service gas stations?)
Mr. Thornton, who we referred to as “Doc”, had been a friend of my parents for years. My parents actually lived in a house next to Doc and wife, Mrs. Lucille, when I was born.
I began asking my father to let me go with him on opening day as I entered the fifth grade. My father had me take a hunter’s safety class (which I was technically too young to be officially certified but I still passed the course.)
Opening day of dove season began at dawn on the first Saturday in September and I so was anxious the night before I really didn’t get any sleep. We got up in what seemed to be the middle of the night and made our way to the dove field, which was located on the property Doc had grown up on decades earlier as a child.
I remember standing by my father’s truck as the other hunters made small talk before we ventured into the field and got settled in our blinds.
Finally, the first rays of light began to emerge and I knew it wouldn’t be long before the sound of numerous shotguns began filling the air.
It takes skill to hunt doves and while I had practiced shooting my 4-10, it would take me a couple of years before I had a good enough aim to actually bag any. There was no real threat of me getting my limit in those early shoots.
Still, a passion for dove hunting was born that early morning. It rivaled my passion for fishing which is also something I spent countless hours doing in my youth.
It’s been years since our group held a dove hunt. Many of the hunters who gathered each year at Doc’s field are no longer with us. Doc passed away in 1990. Dwight Taylor, a close family friend, also passed away several years ago.
Jack Yearwood, the father of country music star Trisha Yearwood, was also a member of our hunting party and he is also gone.
One good family friend, Arthur Gordon, is still with us thankfully and he jokes about how my memories of those days gone by are still so fresh in my mind. Arthur is a former police chief of Monticello and became friends with my father when he moved to my hometown in the 1960s. He helped clear the land where my parents built their house in 1972 that they still live in today.
It was a time of good fun and good friends. It’s not really hard to understand why I remember it so fondly.
I hope all hunters who took to the field had a good opening day and got their limit. And maybe somewhere in a dove field, a father is passing on the tradition to his son.
May he gain as much from it as I did all those years ago.
