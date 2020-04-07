I probably don’t say thank you enough to the readers and advertisers who make this newspaper possible.
So, thank you.
Your support is always appreciated. But in the past month especially, it’s been felt more than you know.
I told a friend I didn’t get into journalism for something like the COVID-19 crisis. Checking the Georgia Department of Public Health status report now twice a day has become a dreaded ritual.
Shortly before noon and 7 p.m. each day, I brace for impact. What will the numbers show for Walton County? Sunday that blessed “zero” under deaths rolled into a “1” at noon, then a “2” by evening.
First a 75-year-old man was reported dead. Then a 74-year-old man.
We don’t know names, but we can presume each had a family left to mourn. It hurts knowing each has been reduced to a line in a database and someone to fear, a cautionary tale.
For now, we who are left fight on in the face of a disease that has us shaken.
Patrick Graham, the newspaper’s owner, and I have spent many hours discussing our response to the crisis. One truism we agreed upon Monday morning was that it’s crucial to be present, to be confident and to know this will pass and we will get through it — personally and as a business.
To that end, I again want to thank our readers and advertisers for their support.
If you’re reading this, in print or online, thank you. You’re part of a 120-year tradition of local news coverage for Walton County.
I joined the community in 2009 and have been so blessed to call it and this newspaper home. I’ve spent a majority of my career here now and have loved nearly every minute of it — even the hard times.
It’s because of your investment and confidence in us that it works. I thank you for it.
You’ve probably noticed some changes in the print edition of the paper in recent weeks as we navigate the unprecedented sharp decline in advertising, which is a result of business in our community and across the country facing a shock to the system.
Page count is down. We’ve reduced our Sports page to once a week. (Sports Editor Brett Fowler hasn’t gone anywhere though, as he is pitching in with news coverage both here and at our sister paper, The Covington News.)
Other pages have gone on hiatus too, like Business and Living. But we’re determined to keep many of the same features you’ve come to depend on — and we’ve added some, like more puzzles to bide your time and keep your mind sharp during increased time at home.
Our online presence has increased sharply too. As of Monday, in the past 28 days, our Facebook post reach is up 163%, and post engagement is up 248%.
We’ve gained nearly 1,000 followers, a 398% increase.
Clearly people have responded to what we’re doing, and I am humbled. The interaction on social media has been (mostly) enjoyable and led to better coverage and the spread of more accurate news.
We’ve made as much of our coverage free for all readers as possible, but as you can imagine, that’s not sustainable. If you’re a subscriber, thank you. You’re covered. If not, I’d ask you to consider a print or digital subscription to The Tribune. Now more than ever, an accurate local news source is vital, and it’s worth your support.
And for local businesses: I see you. I know these are difficult and scary days. We’re all just trying to get through one day before thinking about the next.
Know that The Tribune has served Walton County since 1900. We’ve made it through hard times before and we’ll do it again because people trust us to find out about local news and businesses. As you serve customers through the pandemic, and stand up when we begin to return to normal, remember no one has been doing this longer, or better.
Again, we’ll get through this. It won’t be easy, but our community is strong, and determined.
Like the guys on the commercial used to say, “Thank you for your support.”