Our nation has an epidemic of gun violence, whether in mass shootings like we see all too often on the national news, or in stories like the one we reported over the weekend about what’s likely a murder-suicide in Monroe.
Chances are, if you’re involved in a civic club in Walton County or been to a big event here in the past year or so, you’ve seen the victim, Tyreke Mardrell Strozier.
Tyreke was a 2018 graduate of Social Circle High School. While there, he was a part of the Student Success Alliance program that helps eliminate the barriers between students and graduation. (Full disclosure: I’m a board member of SSA and chair of the public relations committee.)
Tyreke was one of four graduates of local high schools who’ve been helped by SSA who helps tell the story of the organization. His was an amazing success: Despite home obstacles, Tyreke began working at JK Design while in school and had made a career for himself at a young age. And, he earned six certificates from Athens Technical College while also attaining his diploma at SCHS.
He’d recently landed a job at Amazon. The sky was the limit.
Sadly, that bright future was snuffed out by gun violence, as too many lives are in Monroe and elsewhere.
What will fix it? If I knew, I wouldn’t be running a newsroom. But I wonder how many more bright young lives like Tyreke’s have to be extinguished before we even think of finding an answer.
