If you’ve watched our Facebook Live news updates, you’ve gotten a glimpse of my office. You can see the pennant from my alma mater, but the foam tomahawk from a SunTrust Park giveaway is just out of sight.
So too are the bobbleheads and a Coke can commemorating the 1991 worst-to-first team.
Growing up in the South meant Braves baseball, all the way back to my Dale Murphy toothbrush. And all of our fandom reached its peak in the fall of 1995 as the Braves finally won a World Series.
In fact, it was the first major championship in Atlanta. Depending on where you put Major League Soccer in the realm of the sports world, it’s still the only one 25 years later.
That Series title came to mind Monday night as Fox Sports Southeast aired Game 1 of the Series against Cleveland.
Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was rocking and Greg Maddux was painting the corners again. Seriously, did we appreciate how good he was?
Legend.#95Braves pic.twitter.com/eotLOUUH77— #95Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) April 28, 2020
A young Chipper Jones was patrolling third and we even got to see Bobby Cox lose his everlovin’ mind over a terrible decision by an umpire over a play at second.
For just a minute, it was the mid-’90s again and the coronavirus didn’t exist, just like constant trips to the bullpen after the fifth inning and the shift and the slider to Jim Leyritz didn’t exist either.
It felt good. It felt real. It felt alive.
Chop On now, and Chop On forever.