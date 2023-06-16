Dr. William Graham

This is one of my favorite pictures of my dad, Dr. William Graham. He is shown on the right with then-candidate Ronald Reagan during Reagan’s first successful bid for president in 1980. 

Editor’s Note: Proprietor and publisher Patrick Graham’s father, Dr. William Graham, passed away 19 years ago. He is again sharing his Father’s Day column from 2018 to give readers the opportunity get to know his dad a little better.

Through my various writings, most of you have gotten to know my mother, Anna Graham, pretty well by now, but you are probably less familiar with my dad, Dr. William Hardin Graham.

Email: patrick.graham@waltontribune.com

Owner

Patrick Graham is the owner of The Walton Tribune, The Covington News, The Sand Mountain Reporter (Albertville, Alabama), Times-Journal (Fort Payne, Alabama) and Jackson County Sentinel (Scottsboro, Alabama). He is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.