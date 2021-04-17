Some 4,000 years ago, Middle Eastern monarchs established the first postal systems, which were designed to transport official government communications.
Herodotus famously praised the ambitious 1,600-mile long system of the Persian emperor Darius I, which used “post riders,” or mounted couriers, to carry communications etched on clay tablets: “It is said that as many days as there are in the whole journey, so many are the men and horses that stand along the road, each horse and man at the interval of a day’s journey; and these are stayed neither by snow nor rain nor heat nor darkness from accomplishing their appointed course with all speed.”
In our country, the founders established the post office or “post” before they even signed the Declaration of Independence, and for a long time it was the U.S. government’s largest and most impressive endeavor; indeed, it was the government for most citizens.
There are two books on the history of the post office in America which merit reading. One is “How the Post Office Created America” by Winifred Gallagher and the other is “Neither Snow nor Rain: A History of the United States Postal Service” by Devin Leonard. Both give a historical and detailed accounting of how this important branch of the government came into being and the many problems the post office has suffered over the last several decades.
For 201 years the Monroe Post Office has been keeping its citizens connected with family and friends with letters, packages and parcels delivered with the utmost of speed. Ah, yes, many of those were the good old days for the Monroe Post Office.
A history of the Monroe Post Office, taken from The Walton Tribune in December 1952, gives us an early glimpse of how our town got a post office up to and a bit beyond of the building of the beautiful structure on South Broad Street which began construction in 1931 and was completed in 1932, now serving as the home for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts:
The Monroe Georgia Post Office was established at Walton County Court House on May 20, 1820. The name was changed to Monroe, Georgia on February 23, 1821.
The first postmaster was Edward Williams. His successors and the dates of their appointments as shown by official records in the Post Office Department in Washington are as follows: Elisha Betts, Feb. 23, 1821; James Ferguson, July 18, 1832; Reuben Weaver Jr., Nov. 22, 1834; Leroy Pattilo, Dec. 4, 1835; James S. Bullock, July 18, 1859; James W. Baker, Jan. 4, 1886; Miss Martha A. Rooks; March 21, 1867; Mrs. Martha A. Schaeffer, May 15, 1886; Mrs. Willie Sheats, Jan. 26, 1897; Mrs. Irene W. Field (acting), Dec. 11, 1926; Mrs. Irene W. Field, Jan. 10, 1928 to current date.
For many years Monroe was an insignificant village with only three or four small stores and only three mails a week; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays were the mail days: the parcels, letters and newspapers being brought to Monroe by horse and buggy and perhaps by pack mules.
The first post office was located where the present post office now stands. When Miss Martha Rooks became postmaster she had constructed in her back yard a small, one room building which faced Spring Street. This was used as the post office during her tenure in office.
When Miss Willie Sheats assumed the title of postmaster, the location was moved to a business house on Spring Street. Later the office was moved to North Broad Street next door to The Walton Tribune [then at 124 N. Broad St.]. The present building was occupied on July 18, 1932.
Miss Rooks, Monroe’s first of many female postmasters, was an unforgettable character who served from 1867 to 1897, a tenure of 30 years. Affectionately known as “Miss Puss,” she was a typical old maid and with all the personification of which the term applies.
In 1885, the editor of The Walton News wrote a story for his paper about how efficient the Monroe postmaster was. He stated that Miss Puss had been in office for 18 years and had never missed a day from work on account of sickness, vacation or any other reason. The story in The News was picked up by other newspapers and magazines across the country. A retired preacher and widower, Rev. George F. Schaeffer, living in Pennsylvania, read about Miss Puss’ remarkable record and remarked, “I would like to marry that woman.”
He wrote her a letter of congratulations and not long after a regular correspondence developed between the two. Eventually he proposed to her by letter and she accepted. Readers can well imagine the sensation this created in a small Southern town only 21 years after the War Between the States. It was inconceivable a Pennsylvania Yankee would want to come to Monroe to marry one of the town’s most beloved women.
The wedding of Miss Martha A. Rooks and Rev. George F. Schaeffer took place in the Monroe Methodist Church on April 28, 1886. The bride was 50 years old and the groom was almost 20 years her senior. But never was a bride more proud of her groom.
In 1897 Mrs. W.A. Sheats was appointed postmaster. Miss Puss, having held the office for such a long time, resented Mrs. Sheats and refused to tell her how to run the office. She refused to show Mrs. Sheats how to write a money order or explain in any way how to run the post office. In a cloud of anger and resentment, Mrs. Sheats hired, at her own expense, a postal employee who came to Monroe and explained the fundamentals of the service.
Mrs. Sheats served as Monroe’s postmaster until Dec. 11, 1926, when she was succeeded by Mrs. Irene W. Field, who, at this writing, still serves, thus preserving Monroe’s unique record of at least 85 continuous years of tenure by women postmasters.
———
The Monroe Post Office has employed some of the most dedicated, loyal and beloved citizens serving in one capacity or another who deserve recognition and praise. These individuals gave years of their lives helping keep the letters, packages and parcels moving and money orders written all the while honoring the mantra: “Neither by snow nor rain nor heat nor darkness from accomplishing their appointed course with all speed.”
Listed below are a few who gave a greater portion of their lives to the betterment of the Monroe Post Office and their community; some I knew with great affection and whom I certainly consider some of Monroe’s “Movers and Shakers.”
L.T. Mayfield joined the office force in 1912 and served with integrity for 40 years in his position as assistant postmaster and was loved by hundreds of his patrons.
R.E. “Edwin” Goodwin retired on April 1, 1957, after serving 40 years with the post office. Mr. Goodwin only had two jobs during his life; he left his position at Carmichael Drug Co. to work for the post office on April 1, 1917. He served as a clerk and in other positions when the need arose.
Ezra T. Chick retired in December 1956 after a 39-year career as a rural mail carrier. He served 39 years, three months and eight days of service which began in 1917.
After serving as a mail carrier for 34 years, James Dial retired in July 1958. He began working in 1924 as a substitute carrier and became a regular carrier in 1925 which he held for 32 years. He assumed the title of postal clerk in 1956.
Jim’s carrier route was equally divided between a city route in South Monroe and the northern section of the city. He traveled nearly 18 miles a day. It has been estimated the total miles he covered would be equivalent to circling the globe seven times.
John T. Preston Jr. served the post office for almost 32 years as assistant postmaster, a job he filled with the grace and dignity of a true Southern gentleman.
Others serving with distinguished service included M.P. Green, Emory Camp, Jack Verner, Charlie Carr, W.P. Clegg and Mack Williams.
Letters are still special to me and I have great memories and appreciation for our mailbox in Monroe, P.O. Box 123, and all the letters and cards received in that box over the years.
