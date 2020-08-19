Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks to the Walton County Republican Party on Monday night, Aug. 10, 2020, in Monroe, Ga.
I’ve had a chance to speak with Kelly Loeffler before, but last Monday night was my first chance to see her face to face.
My advice for Doug Collins’ campaign after that: The Gainesville Republican better find his way to Walton County. Soon.
The knock on Loeffler is that the freshman senator bought her way into the appointment, is stuffy and has no business in the job. Once she actually faces voters in November, she’ll be sent back to her Buckhead mansion.
Now, I’m not so sure. She gave a canned speech about core conservative values to members of the Walton County Republican Party, and they loved it.
Loved it.
The social distancing requirements were put to the test afterward. I am not sure I’ve seen a candidate connect with the local GOP in quite the same way.
The Walton County Republican Party is a bellwether in the state. This might not quite be the most Republican county in the state as Chairman Roy Roberts Sr. insists, but it can definitely make or break a candidate.
At the 2017 annual barbecue, Brian Kemp was right at home. His opponent for governor, supposed front-runner Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, looked like he’d rather be anywhere else and scooted on out.
All the Atlanta endorsements in the world didn’t matter at the farm.
So discount Loeffler as Kemp’s folly at your peril. She just clicks with voters, and in this GOP stronghold, that’s going to go a very long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.