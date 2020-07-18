It is time for us, as a country, to defend our police departments, not work to defund or dismantle them. We cannot allow far left extremists to force Americans to decide between fighting racism or supporting law enforcement.
Instead of condemning the insanity behind the “Defund the Police,” the Democratic Party has fully embraced its fringe movement, bowing to pressure from radical activists by gutting police budgets in cities across America. If local governments are determined to implement this extremist agenda, they need to answer tough but basic questions on how this will impact public safety in their communities. This is why I am leading my Oversight Committee colleagues in sending these letters to the mayors of Los Angeles, New York and Minneapolis. These local government officials must be held accountable.
In Los Angeles, instead of providing law enforcement with a planned 7% budget increase, Mayor Eric Garcetti reversed course while the City Council voted to slash the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million — thereby significantly reducing the number of police officers on the street. Meanwhile, in 2020, homicide deaths are up by 11.6% in the city.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has gone even further by gutting the New York Police Department budget by $1 billion and disbanding the NYPD anti-crime unit of plainclothes officers. Since then, the city has seen a 23% spike in homicides and witnessed 205 shootings just in the month of June, the highest for the month since 1996.
While socialist @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio undermines the NYPD, violent crime is on the rise.De Blasio is bowing to the Lefitst mob, and NYC’s children are paying the price with their lives.My @GOPoversight colleagues and I are demanding answers. https://t.co/vFblogrJwx… pic.twitter.com/qHhK5CGJrm— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) July 16, 2020
Last month, the Minneapolis City Council voted 12-0 to advance a proposal that would abolish the city’s police force. Under pressure from Mayor Jacob Frey and other radical liberal elected officials, Minneapolis police officials are now facing staff shortages and huge budget constraints, to the point of having to decide between continuing community policing programs and responding to 911 calls.
Mayors Garcetti, de Blasio and Frey are neglecting the safety and well-being of their citizens to appease the mob’s radical agenda. Even as these liberal mayors rush to weaken police departments, violent crime is on the rise. Dismantling or abolishing law enforcement will not resolve any of the problems these cities face.
We must defend the people — our citizens. We must defend our neighborhoods — our cities. We must also defend the brave men and women serving on the front lines to protect them, the members of law enforcement who took an oath to protect their communities. To protect our cities against this chaos and destruction, we must protect all of their residents — including their police officers. It’s time to defend law enforcement, not dismantle them.
