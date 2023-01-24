Thursday of this week marks a full year since my return to The Walton Tribune on a full-time basis.
Long-time readers may remember my first tenure here from 1998-2005. It’s hard to believe my first day here was way back in September 1998 but times does get away from us all.
I had been free-lancing, mainly sports, for a couple of years before coming back on a full-time basis. It was at a basketball game one night when I spoke with former sports editor Brett Fowler, who is now a freelancer himself, about perhaps using my sports column. I told him I would be more than happy to help cover any local sports he needed and he put me right to work.
I had left the newspaper business, at least on a full-time basis, in the fall of 2016. I had become burned out after 60-70 weeks and, honestly, needed a break from the only profession I had known.
Of course, moves of this nature are always a gamble. All we can do it try to make the right choice by researching the situation we are going into and hope it all works out. As it turned out, things didn’t go well for me outside of the newspaper profession and it honeslty only took me about a month to learn that the hard way.
The job I left for lasted 11 months but I knew it couldn’t continue. When you are miserable each day you have to make a change, regardless of how much the job pays.
The failed attempt at work outside the community newspaper business shattered my confidence and I honestly didn’t feel I could do much of anything.
While they say you can’t go home again, I am thankful for the opportunity to be back at The Walton Tribune. Some of the same high school coaches I worked with from 1998-2005 are still here. It was great reconnecting with coaches like Todd Shelnutt at George Walton Academy and Chad Kitchens at Monroe Area.
Kevin Reach, head football coach at Monroe Area, was someone I worked with in a coach-sports writer relationship when he was at Loganville High School. It was great hearing he was back in Walton County when he was hired a few years ago to lead the Gridiron Canes program. He is a class act on and off the football field.
Reach saw me at lunch recently and our brief conversation resulted in him telling me one of the highest compliments I have ever been given. Those words meant a great deal to me. Thank you Coach for what you said.
In talking with long-time George Walton Academy coach and mentor Don Williams recently, we joked about being older and wondering if it was 1998 or 2023. “What year is it?” I asked Coach Don as we both laughed.
The paper you are holding in your hands right now is among the best in the state. Many community newspapers have become a shell of what they once were but The Walton Tribune, through the leadership of owner Patrick Graham, remains strong.
It is an honor to be a part of the team once more. I’m thankful you can go home again. I was initially re-hired a year ago as sports editor. After a couple of months, the editor’s job came open and Patrick asked me if I would be interested in stepping into that role.
It wasn’t something I had to think about too long. My years as editor of the paper in neighboring Barrow County helped me prepare for this current job. The time away from the business helped re-energize me for the challenges we face each week. It’s not as easy as some might think putting out a newspaper twice per week. Throw in a few extra sections and a magazine or two and our small staff can be stretched thin.
Still, we are here to provide our readers with the best possible product we can offer.
In looking back through the pages of 2022, I am proud of the work we have done. We are also striving to give you the absolute best a community paper has to offer. From news to sports to opinion to advertising, we are thankful to still be part of your weekly routine. Here’s to the next 12 months.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
