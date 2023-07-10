We celebrated another July 4 earlier recently. It’s a day associated with family, friends, fun, swimming, a day off from work (for some), cookouts and hopefully thinking for at least a few minutes about the great things our country has to offer.
While a new football season is just around the corner, professional baseball is in full swing. Summer and baseball have always gone together in my book and the year 2023 is no different.
It’s great to see the Atlanta Braves in playoff contention once again this summer. Win after win is being compiled.
I ended up watching more college baseball playoffs in recent weeks than expected. The college season has finally wrapped up but the postseason tournament is always fun to keep track of.
Another NBA season has come and gone, and quite frankly, a one-word response has to be “yawn.”
The current state of professional basketball in this country sees only two or three teams capable of winning the league title and I’ve concluded the Hawks will never win a title.
High school football teams are busy working for a new season. Offseason conditioning and weight training along with 7-on-7 events are being participated in.
While the new college and NFL season are still several weeks away, I have enjoyed watching Canadian Football League contests this month. The same goes for the USFL, which takes me back to my formative years when the league lasted for three seasons.
Football in early summer is only a good thing for die-hard fans like myself.
As far as college football and the NFL goes, there is little more to do but wait at this juncture. The recruiting season for this go around is complete. Spring practice is in the books. The preseason publications have been read and thumbed through numerous times.
Preseason practice is certainly getting closer and the first NFL preseason games will be here before we know it.
For someone who enjoys all levels of college play, it will be enjoyable to see if North Dakota State, winners of nine of the last 12 I-AA national titles, without a couple of runner-up seasons thrown in, can win it again this fall. The same goes for Division III powerhouse Mount Union, which is overdue for a national title in 2023. The Raiders are the preseason top team for Division III, the purest form of college football.
And maybe, just maybe, this will be the year my alma mater West Georgia claims its first Division II national championship.
In a related note, there certainly is quality college football in our state beyond the one program which gets all the attention.
Valdosta State, West Georgia and Albany State are perennial Top 25 programs in Division II. Kennesaw State is transitioning up a level. Georgia State has become a team which routinely qualfies for a bowl game. Ditto for Georgia Southern.
We are already making plans here at The Walton Tribune for the start of another high school football season. It’s exciting to think how the new season is now just a little more than a month away. Players have been working throughout the summer in order to have the chance to excel on the gridiron this fall.
As we celebrate another July 4, it’s great to live in a country where sports can legitimately consume so much of our time. Sports are a great escape and are always a needed thing with the craziness we have in Washington, D.C.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.