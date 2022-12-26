I admit, I haven’t been feeling as Christmas-y this year as usual.
I think part of it is just the general business of the month. I’ve been running to and fro, trying to take care of this errand and that obligation, it’s been hard to find time to simply sit and enjoy the holidays.
The month has seemed to fly by — the fact we’re on the cusp of Christmas Day already blows my mind — and yet it’s all too often seemed like just another month. That special something that often defines the holidays has been in abbeyance.
I think part of it has been my unusual tardiness in tackling my usual itenerary of Christmas movies. I tend to try and start early in the month to fit a few in, saving the big, family-approved favorites for that last week before Christmas, but I’ve been unusually lax here, too.
So far, I’ve only watched a handful of Christmas pictures, mostly of the find on TV and sit down to finish it sort: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” A half-watched screening of the second half of “Home Alone.”
Now I’m writing this days before delivery, so I have time to fit in must-see films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” before the big day arrives. But it’s been a bit sparse on the holiday cheer front on my TV, nonetheless.
I can’t explain my approach this year. I always enjoy Christmas. I love Christmas movies, in particular, and own a great many just to help kick the yuletide spirit into gear.
But here I am, a few days before Christmas, and aside from the temperature, it hardly feels like Christmas to me right now.
I’m sure I’ll get all fired up by the actual day. For one thing, watching my nieces tear into wrapping paper and exclaim over whatever gifts Santa brought them this year is almost guaranteed to get the holiday enegery going. And I do enjoy getting gifts myself, too.
Still, I wonder if this is a sign I need to look for Christmas elsewhere, away from the tinsel and lights and flickering movies images of Scrooges and Grinches.
After all, the first Christmas was hardly filled with razzmatazz, at least not in the stable where the Prince of Peace lay in the manger, sleeping peacefully at the very beginning of his momentous mission on this terrestrial plain.
(The shepherds got all the lights and sound with that heavenly chorus, in what must have been the very first Christmas cantata).
So, as I seek to try and rediscover that Christmas wonder in the original Christmas story, I urge everyone who believes to join me in celebrating, quietly yet firmly, the birth of Christ the Savior and the fulfillment of our salvation.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
