An aide to the former president promised an announcement that would shake up Georgia’s political scene on Monday.
Donald Trump delivered.
Through his Save America PAC, Trump issued his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of Rep. Jody Hice — Walton County’s congressman since 2015 — for secretary of state.
It’s rare for a congressman to give up a safe seat in Washington for a post back home, especially one down the ballot like secretary of state. But these are not normal times, and after 2020, secretary of state is not a normal position, especially in Georgia.
After all, Trump spent an hour on the phone browbeating the current secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to “find” 12,000 votes that would have swung the Georgia race to Trump instead of Joe Biden.
We all know how this turned out.
While Raffensperger stood his ground, Hice objected to the counting of the Georgia votes. That kind of display is big in Trump World. I’ve found our congressman trying to get the former president’s attention for some time, and now we see why.
You’d have to figure Hice is the man to beat, at least in the 2022 primary.
But what comes next? We’ll talk a lot more about the race for secretary of state, but what of Congress?
It’s been seven years since we had an open race for Congress in Walton County, when Rep. Paul Broun, R-Athens, decided to go for the Saxby Chambliss Senate seat that eventually went to David Perdue.
We’ll start there in our list of potential Republican candidates:
• Paul Broun: The Athens physician served in Congress from 2007-15, and represented Walton for a couple of terms. (Walton was in the more suburban 7th District at the time Broun was elected in 2006.) A representative sent a statement Monday morning saying Broun was endorsing the run for secretary of state by Hice, and “strongly considering” a run for his old seat.
Broun is always strongly considering a run for office. He ran for the 9th District seat the last two election cycles, easily losing to incumbent Doug Collins in 2018 and failing to make a runoff last year as the seat eventually went to Andrew Clyde.
• Mike Collins: Collins is a trucking executive based in Athens. If the name is familiar, it’s because he ran for the seat in 2014 and made the runoff before falling to Hice.
• Bill Cowsert: The Athens Republican certainly has staying power in the state Senate, and political clout with family ties to Gov. Brian Kemp and a background as Senate majority leader. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hang on to a good thing in Atlanta. His Senate seat allows him to keep up a thriving law practice too.
• Houston Gaines: This is a political up-and-comer, a young state representative from Athens who represents some fairly conservative areas in the state House. Gaines said he’s getting statewide encouragement but is focused on finishing out the legislative session.
(Worth noting: It would be difficult to see both Gaines and Cowsert in the race, with their Athens constituencies. That’s not to say it couldn’t happen, but I’d think it would be a tactical mistake for one to jump in if the other already has.)
• Jessica Hayes: She’s likely not as well known, but her work is. She is the deputy chief of staff to Hice, and before that was a district director for Broun. So, she’s been visible in the district and hails from its Augusta side.
• Tom Kirby: Like Hice, Tom Kirby of Loganville ran for Congress in 2010 when Duluth Republican John Linder decided to retire in the 7th. Kirby won a 2012 special election for the state House seat that includes western Walton County.
Kirby told me he is interested in running and “will be evaluating the opportunity over the next several weeks.” But, like Gaines, he’ll have to wait until sine die of the General Assembly to make much progress on a bid.
• Jodi Lott: From Evans in east Georgia, Lott is a floor leader for Kemp and a registered nurse. She and her husband own a physical therapy practice in Columbia County.
• Rey Martinez: I have to think Georgia Republicans would walk from party headquarters to Loganville to encourage Mayor Rey Martinez if they thought that’s what it took to get him interested in running for higher office.
For a party that has struggled with Georgia’s changing demographics, especially in metro Atlanta, Martinez is a bright spot as one of the first minority mayors in Gwinnett County. The military veteran who was born in Puerto Rico to Cuban parents backed high-profile candidates like Kemp and Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and was a surrogate for the Trump campaigns in 2016 and ’20.
• Candidate X: Though he had run before, Hice was not a traditional candidate when elected in 2014. Now he’s running for a statewide office, buoyed with the endorsement of a former president. All that is to say, someone we’re not thinking of may well be the man or woman who emerges. People these days especially like outsiders. (See Sens. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, and Tommy Tuberville, the retired football coach.)
Whoever follows Hice, expect Walton County voters to have a big say in what happens. This remains a Republican stronghold and the race for the nomination definitely goes through the county — specifically through Nunnally Farm Road and the county GOP picnic hosted by party chair Roy Roberts Sr.
The candidate who connects best with Walton voters stands the best chance of winning the Republican nomination next year, making him or her a shoo-in to go to Washington.
Will that be an establishment candidate, or a Trump-style flame-thrower? My guess is, it’s about to get hot in here.
