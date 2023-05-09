We still have several weeks of the school year left. The calendar confidently reminds us we’re still in spring, either until the end of the month or possibly into late June depending on which measurement scale you’re using. We can be 100% confident that we are in no danger of slipping into summer for a while yet.
Except, that is, at the movie theater.
This weekend has ushered in the summer movie season, when Hollywood puts away the costume dramas and Oscar bait films and spends three or four months just burying us under a series of would-be blockbusters dedicated to little more than spectacle, bombast and merchandising opportunities.
If we’re lucky, some of them will even be good.
As is becoming common in this age of the ubiquitous superhero movie, Marvel had the honors of kicking off the summer movie schedule this past week with the arrival of the long-awaited “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
The comic book space opera continues the adventures of director James Gunn’s hapless team of ne-er-do-wells and rogues, including a talking tree and his ambulatory tree, as they keep getting roped into saving the galaxy against their better judgment.
If the last two are any indication, someone will probably die before it’s all over and we’ll all cry. They’re getting as bad as Pixar at eliciting waterworks over the course of the films.
It’s hardly the only big movie we’re getting before the weather cools, though.
The latest Fast and Furious movie, “Fast X,” (that’s a 10, not just the letter, in case. you haven’t been keeping up with how long this series about family and car stunts has been going) arrives in a few weeks.
Then we’ve got more superheroes with a new animated Spider-Man movie arriving around the same time DC stalwart The Flash finally gets his own flick.
Long-in-the-tooth action series continue to run, as new Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones movies demonstrate.
Even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back on the silver screen again.
Most interesting is the late July clash of the titans, though, as two incredibly disparate movies come out on the same weekend.
One is the candy-colored girl power anthem, “Barbie,” as director Greta Gerwig brings the famous Mattel doll to life with a satirical flourish.
The other is Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, “Oppenheimer,” a deeply serious biopic about the man who helped create the first atomic bomb.
Whichever you pick that day will likely tell us a lot about your movie tastes.
And if you grab a double feature, you just may be as summer movie season crazed as I am.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
