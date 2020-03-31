What a year this month has been, right? We wake up, hoping it was all a bad dream. But it isn’t.
I’ve had more interactions with viewers and readers than at any time in years. Some have been fruitful and productive. And then there was this. Caller: “What did you say on TV about those flushable wipes?” Me: “Please don’t flush those disposable wipes. They could cause sewer back-ups.”
Caller: “But it says on here on the label, flushable wipes.”
Me: “Yeah, but the water company says they don’t disintegrate well.”
Caller: “So … you’re saying don’t flush flushable wipes?”
Or this email: “You’re lying about the number of confirmed cases in our local hospital.
Me: “I can only report what the officials tell us.”
Viewer: “Do you ever ask?”
Me: “Every single day.”
Viewer: “Then find a way.”
Me: “The hospital won’t let me wander into the ICU, snooping around every patient, nurse, and doctor.”
Viewer: “Well, I’ll find a reporter who will.”
Yes, a crisis brings out the worst in some people. Maybe you’ve seen the video of a pizza pick-up customer who storms up to the counter, demanding to know why he can’t wait inside the restaurant instead of curbside.
Or perhaps you’ve seen folks grabbing toilet paper out of other people’s shopping carts. In some cases, they’re the same people who yell at a cashier because there’s no bread on the shelves. Inside tip: It’s not the cashier’s fault.
On the other hand, some of us are doing a splendid job of maintaining our sense of humor. Like the store with the big sign at the entrance: “PLEASE EXCUSE THE LACK OF TOILET PAPER. WE ARE WIPED OUT.”
There are so many events postponed or canceled. The saddest for me? Halie Forstner’s 109th birthday party. She is sharp as a tack, very mobile, and her hearing is better than mine (admittedly, not a very high bar). How many chances does one get for a 109th birthday party? Of course, that has been said about all her birthdays since No. 85.
Talk about a tough American: she has outlived every virus, disease, and plague since 1911. So we will give her some space, and celebrate at the appropriate time.
Just remember: We’re all in this together. We’re Americans. We got this! We’re washing our hands, we’re checking on our neighbors, and we’re staying strong spiritually. We’ll come back, because that is what Americans do!
The secret to getting past this crisis is simple. Staying apart will help us remain together.
I have only two more obstacles to overcome. Remembering the day of the week (is it “Raid the Freezer Day” or “Maybe I Should Shower Day?”) and practicing safe distancing. My wife just told me I needed to stay 6 feet away … from the fridge.
Thank goodness for curbside takeout.