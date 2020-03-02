I’d like to open the era of our new website with an apology.
I’m sorry it took us this long to get here.
A new WaltonTribune.com launched Monday morning with a variety of features for readers and advertisers to like.
Honestly, I was in awe the first time I saw a beta version a few weeks ago. The site is remarkably cleaner than what we have offered since September 2010.
And I really felt that same way back then, when that site launched. Of course, that was a different time. As I noted in a front-page story this weekend, in 2014, 35% of page views on our website were on mobile devices.
By 2019, it was 73%, and I don’t see that number going down unless and until some new technology comes along to make reading even easier and more convenient.
It’s funny, people thought computers would kill the newspaper, but it seems we’re close to outlasting even the desktop computer. Instead, this industry is adapting to what our readers and advertisers tell us they want.
That conversation is ongoing, and the rollout of the website isn’t a one-day deal. You’ll have feedback on it, for sure, and I’d like to hear it — good, bad or otherwise.
If you run into problems with it, please let me know.
Above all, know we’re making a significant investiment to remain at the forefront of telling local stories. We appreciate you making that possible.