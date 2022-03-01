On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Georgia House of Representatives reconvened for a short week and made the most of two session days and one full committee work day.
As usual, we debated and voted on an array of legislation in the House Chamber, and by the end of the week, reached Legislative Day 20, which means we are at the halfway point of the session.
Bipartisan legislation was passed unanimously in the House that would provide greater care for incarcerated pregnant women. I voted yes because it is a pro-life bill which also saves taxpayers money. House Bill 1092 would allow judges to delay confinement for the duration of a felon’s pregnancy until six weeks postpartum. It would give judges the discretion to deny deferment if the inmate is a safety risk, and this deferment would not count as “time served” for the offender.
During the deferred time, the offender would be required to maintain perinatal health care, promoting better health outcomes for both the unborn child and the mother. It also saves local taxpayers money, because if medical bills are incurred while incarcerated, Walton County is responsible for the bills. This will give another tool to Sheriff Joe Chapman in saving Walton County taxpayers money.
These days, many school systems use virtual learning opportunities, and the number of students with school-issued laptops or tablet devices has dramatically increased so children can learn from home. To keep up with this evolving learning environment, the House passed HB 1217, or the Student Technology Protection Act, to promote the safe and appropriate use of school-issued technology, whether students are using these devices in the classroom or while learning from home.
This legislation ensures students are protected from obscene and inappropriate material while using school computers or networks, no matter where they are physically located. Contrary to liberal critics’ concerns about virtual “book-burning” legislation, this bill was drafted by Rep. Chris Erwin, a retired school superintendent, with the sole focus of protecting our school children and teachers.
As chairman of the Income Tax Subcommittee, some of the most important work I am doing at the Capitol this session is on tax reform proposals. This week, we worked on Gov. Brian Kemp’s taxpayer refund bill. If you paid income taxes in 2020 or 2021, it would refund $250 to singles, $375 to single head-of- household filers, or $500 to married-filing-jointly households. If passed, it will refund $1.6 billion to the taxpayers of Georgia.
I hope to be able to present our income tax cut bill very soon, which would allow everyone to take more of their paychecks home to their families.
Other important legislation that was passed in the House last week includes:
- HB 1008, which streamlines and helps Georgia’s Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) program’s savings plans for our disabled community. It helps families set aside funding for their loved ones’ health and life needs for the future, especially parents who will not outlive their special needs children.
- HB 1148, which would prohibit individuals from bringing a deer carcass from outside Georgia into the state if any part of the carcass contains a portion of the nervous system, and this bill would provide exceptions for antlers, skulls, skull plates, teeth or jawbones that have soft tissue attached. It’s intended to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which decimates deer populations when infected.
- HB 1215, which would allow students to withdraw from their local school and enroll in a charter school with available classroom space without penalty and would require local education boards to adopt a universal, streamlined transfer process.
- HB 1276, which would require the Georgia Department of Community Health to post detailed statistical reports with data for administered state health plans on its website biannually. This measure should increase transparency of pricing and costs and fight back against egregious billing practices.
Feb. 23 was Conservation Day at the Capitol, and Vickie and I enjoyed visiting with Crista Carrell and Dan Bennett. They are long-time champions of agricultural conservation efforts in Walton County, along with John Redding, who was not able to attend the Capitol event. In recognition of his lifetime conservation efforts, John was inducted into the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Hall of Distinction on Feb. 14. Congratulations, John!
As we head into the second half of the session, the next couple of weeks will certainly be some of our most demanding as we prepare for the Crossover Day deadline, which is the last day a bill can pass out of one chamber and still be eligible to be signed into law this year. If you have questions or comments about legislation that is still up for consideration this session, please contact me. You can reach my Capitol office at 404-656-5024 or you can email me at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
