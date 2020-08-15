The best case scenario would have been for the first week of school to reveal absolutely no cases of COVID-19 across the Walton County School District.
If you thought that was possible, you’re either delusional or the most wide-eyed optimist I’ve not yet had the pleasure to meet.
As of noon Thursday, the district had six active COVID-19 cases. That’s in a system that at last count had more than 14,000 students — about 3 in 4 opting for in-person learning — and nearly 2,200 employees.
The down side to those numbers is, based on Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines, students and staff members who came in close contact with those people are forced to go into 14 days of quarantine. Our first instance of that came at Walnut Grove High School, where three cases on the first day of school led to 88 people having to be quarantined.
I’ve since heard of parents getting letters of cases at Monroe Area High School, Youth Middle and Loganville Elementary.
I understand that no one relishes the idea of exposure to COVID-19, but it’s clear that a majority of parents decided it was an acceptable risk, given the safety measures the school district implemented. After all, 73% chose to start the year going back to campus.
The pandemic is going to be an ongoing issue, this year and unfortunately maybe next year too. Management will be key.
Throughout the pandemic, several of you have made sure I see Dr. Andrea Hill’s videos on Facebook. Wednesday, she said, “Right now, a week and a half into school, I’m pleasantly surprised with how well things have gone.”
She noted that school districts might as well start, as the situation with COVID-19 isn’t likely to see a vast improvement in the next couple of months.
“COVID’s here, and hopefully it will mutate into something that doesn’t make us all very sick,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll beat it. Hopefully enough of the people at risk will get vaccinated.”
Until then, given current situations, what we’re seeing in the local schools is the absolute best case scenario. Keep up the good work.
