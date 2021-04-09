There’s a unique twist on Masters coverage in our Sports section today, not on the players but on the equipment.
If you’re among the millions of people across the world watching the beautiful Augusta tournament, you’re likely to see Bridgestone Golf equipment used by some of the top players in the game.
Bridgestone Golf is just down Alcovy Road in Covington. And this week it earned “Georgia Made” certification from the state Department of Economic Development.
At a time when the state’s name is thrown around as a political football by people on all parts of the spectrum, it’s nice to have a moment to take pride in the hard work of local people — and with the All-Star Game going, going, gone to Denver, having locally made products displayed at an iconic venue like Augusta National is a double eagle.
Congratulations to the people of Bridgestone Golf and thanks for making us proud.
