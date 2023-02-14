One of the most difficult things to do in sports is follow a legend.
That is especially true when it comes to coaching. It’s tough to imagine how much pressure was on those who followed coaching icons like Vince Lombardi, Bear Bryant, Phil Jackson, Joe Torre, etc.
Loganville High School’s Bran Mills can certainly relate. He stepped in as his role following the remarkable run by former Diamond Devil head coach Jeff Segars.
While we are still early in the Mills head coaching era at LHS, clearly the choice to promote him was a wise decision.
The Red Devils won another state championship last spring and are set to make another run in 2023. The new season is set to begin this week and, as always, expectations are sky high for the program.
Certainly one cannot take too much from a preseason contest, but Loganville defeated Parkview last week in a matchup of preseason No. 1 teams (Parkview for 7A and LHS for 5A).
Mills had already been a part of the winning tradition with Diamond Devil baseball for many years. In fact, several assistants have been with the program for long stretches.
It was a credit to Segars to keep his core coaching staff together for so long. The former coach is not far removed from the program. He is now the school’s athletic director and still helps with the baseball program.
Still, Segars would be the first to say that the credit for the 2022 championship belongs to Mills and the assistants and players.
Mills and Segars have always had a strong relationship. It’s not as easy as one might think.
First, Mills knew he was following in the footsteps of a coaching icon. Segars guided the LHS program for 22 years, coaching the Red Devils for 759 games. He won 10 region and five state championships.
In what was a classic quote last spring, Mills told Walton Tribune sports correspondent David Johnson: “I guess the biggest thing I’ve done so far is hire a legend as a JV and assistant varsity coach.”
While keeping Segars involved with the program was certainly important, that accomplishment was later surpassed with LHS claiming a state championship, defeating Cartersville.
Now with season two set to begin, Mills probably feels a little more comfortable with his head coaching title. No championship is guaranteed, even for a program with the history of LHS.
However, Mills keeps a check on the pulse of baseball program and has already shown he can deliver just as the legendary coach he stepped in for.
It will be fun to watch the season develop. When all is said and done, it’s doubtful anyone will be shocked if state title number seven is accomplished.
Let the new season begin.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
