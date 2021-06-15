The smart money says current Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will not make it to a second term.
He’s going to try, but he probably faces the most up-hill of battles among incumbents for the 2022 election.
If you follow politics, then you know about Raffensperger. The Georgia secretary of state was harshly, and at times unjustly, crucified in his handling of the 2020 election. To be more specific, there is a group of people who believe that since Donald Trump did not win the state then it was Raffensperger’s fault.
The same goes for the losses of Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. What exactly did Raffensperger do to draw the hatred, venom and threats? Nothing. It’s just that these candidates lost.
One of the roles of the secretary of state is overseeing elections, which includes the counting of the votes. It’s not the only role but it’s one most people associate with the office.
The secretary of state is elected by voters. It is a partisan office. Raffensperger is a Republican and was elected as such.
It’s not really clear what those on the far right wanted Raffensperger to do. He can’t simply say the election had fraud unless there is proof of such. Not liking the outcome of an election is not proof. Saying “my candidate lost and I don’t like” is not something Raffensperger should be blamed for.
For years many have advocated the secretary of state be a nonpartisan role. The candidates could run for office without a party affiliation (such as judges) but that idea has never gained much traction.
The truth is most Georgians want the secretary of state to be partisan. They want him or her to be partisan in favor of the party and candidates they like. When the secretary of state is not, then partisan voters get mad.
It should not be this way of course but most people long ago gave up using rational thought when it comes to voting and the election process.
There have also been some who have suggested the secretary of state become an appointed position. That really is pointless if it is a partisan governor who makes the appointment.
Raffensperger oversaw several recounts for the 2020 general election. The outcome did not change in any of the races, of course. Still there remains a large section of Georgia voters that feel somehow the election was rigged.
It went beyond scrutiny that Raffensperger was under. Reports recently indicated how his family actually had to go into hiding in the weeks following the election due to various threats. Raffensperger correctly said that criticism comes with his job but when the threats become directed at his family then it has gone way too far.
As of this writing, Raffensperger is going to seek reelection. That says something about him as a person. I’m not sure I would be as willing.
He has drawn opposition within his own party. David Belle Isle, who ran in the 2018 primary, is back for another try. He is a lawyer and the former Alpharetta mayor.
Jody Hice is known locally as the 10th District congressman since 2015. Hice has been very critical of Raffensperger simply because Trump lost Georgia. His far-right wing stance on all issues makes him a hero to some and a villain to others.
TJ Hudson, a county probate judge, is also running in the Republican primary.
If Raffensperger survives the GOP primary, he will face general election opposition in a time when Democrats in Georgia continue to make strides.
Trump’s name will not be on the ballot in 2022 but his name will be mentioned as often as any candidate who is. How strong will the former president’s influence be? Consider Gov. Brian Kemp who at one time spoke out in defense of Raffensperger, saying Georgia’s 2020 vote was secure without fraud.
The governor then promptly signed into a law which makes it more difficult for a certain portion of the state to vote. He did so behind closed doors surrounded by several white male lawmakers.
Kemp surely felt he needs the pro-Trump voters in Georgia to survive. The governor too has drawn primary opposition. Both of his opponents are very pro-Trump.
It is shaping up to be an election unlike any other in our state’s history.
