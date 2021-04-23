I think I was starting to go into withdrawal.
On Thursday night, I dropped by Jersey to enjoy some barbecue and a good night of trivia. And man, was it good to be back in the saddle on that front because I think I was having serious side effects from a lack of trivia contests in my life.
For quite some time, I’ve made Thursday night jaunts to Amici in Monroe for its weekly trivia nights, to match wits against others on matters of relatively no use except proving my superior retention of inane facts.
I didn’t always win, but I did well enough most weeks to keep coming back and try yet again to show I can remember who wrote “The Silence of the Lambs” or recall what a Viewfinder is.
Unfortunately, Amici is currently in the midst of a major relocation, moving from its old Broad Street location to a new spot off Church Street.
I look forward to seeing the new digs when they finally open, but that left me in a bit of a lurch. Without Amici open, my Thursday night trivia visits ceased and my inability to show off my intellectual superiority, at least in the matter of useless fact retention, left me a bit antsy and irritible.
Well, Amici still isn’t quite open yet, but on Thursday I got my trivia fix anyway at the Battle of the Brains.
A fundraising event for the Student Success Alliance, the Battle of the Brains drew dozens of people from across the county to little ol’ Jersey to compete in a trivia team contest and boy, was I ever ready to do that again.
We formed a small team representing the newsroom here at The Walton Tribune, with Sports Editor Brett Fowler and Staff Writer Denise Etheridge flanking me in our march to inevitable trivia victory.
Unfortunately, we lost.
We probably finished no better than fifth place at night’s end, well outside the top three and far from the shiny Battle of the Brains trophy we’d hoped to mount in the newsroom to show off our greatness.
I blame Amici’s closure on this, really. I was two months out of practice, at least, going into Thursday night’s event, which left me a bit shaky on a few subjects.
Also, a few of my dependable areas of expertise failed me. I’m generally the movie buff of any trivia team I’m on, but any question seeking information on “Men in Black 2” is unfair, as after one watch of that dreadful film, I consigned it to the memory hole faster than a secret agent can mindwipe someone who’s seen a UFO.
Still, it was great to be back at trivia, if for just one night so far. Better get those doors open, Amici. I need my trivia fix back in my life, stat.
