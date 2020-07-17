Monroe has been uniquely blessed in having some very old and prominent civic and cultural organizations which date back many years.
Recently a request was made to share the Monroe Junior Service League’s history. Leafing through my notebooks, I was surprised at the material I had collected over the years with photos and articles dating from the 1940s forward. Some of the city’s best known and beloved ladies got their early start becoming members of Monroe’s Junior Service League.
I remembered one of the members who not only was president of the group but whose mother-in-law was the League’s first president.
Suzanne Polk Roberts was president of the Monroe Junior Service League from 1971 to 1972. Her mother-in-law, Knoxie Nunnally Roberts Williamson, was the club’s president the year the group was organized in 1936. I thought if anyone could furnish me the information I needed, Suzanne could. Knowing Suzanne for many years, she continues to be one of the most socially and civic-minded ladies of the city who is always ready to lend a helping hand whatever the cause may be.
Created and organized in 1936, soon after the group was established, an article in The Atlanta Constitution appeared talking about the creation of the Monroe Junior Service League. The article read: “To Mrs. Francis Warfield of Nashville, Tenn., goes a great deal of credit for the organization of the group, for at the time of its initiation, she was visiting her mother, Mrs. Edgar Tichenor and, being editor of the Junior Service League magazine in Nashville, she helped them organize somewhat along the lines of that organization.”
What is now known as an organization’s mission statement, the league’s original purpose was “To foster interest among members of the social, educational, economic, cultural and civic conditions of the community and to make efficient their volunteer service.”
At the initial meeting of the group, Miss Clara Knox Nunnally was named president, Miss Anita Butts, vice president; Miss Mary Adcock, secretary; Miss Sara Francis Clarke, treasurer; Miss Lalia Napier, chairman, Arts and Interest Committee; Miss Sara Carmichael, chairman, Ways and Means Committee; Miss Celia Lott, chairman, membership.
Other charter members were Misses Sara Roberts, Frances Mobley, Frances Napier, Katherine Williams, Harriet Ray and Alice Field.
My hopes of listing all the past presidents of the club fell short so I wanted to recognize some of those ladies who joined the club early on and remained members throughout their lives. Several in this group did serve as president of the League. They were Evelyn Martin, Evelyn Summer, Mindell Hester, Dot McGarity, Clara Bell, Rebecca Hawkins, Sara Kidd, Lucy Wayne, Miriam Williamson, Mary Marshall, Emily Preston, Dorothy Blasingame, Marsie Field, Sue Henson, Gloria Preston, Harriett Baccus, Elizabeth Odom, Catherine Melton, Jane Williamson Jacobs, Gladys Camp, Elizabeth Wheeler, Kate Stewart, Georgia Huie, Sarah Lowery, Dorothy Dyal Briscoe, Dorothy Foster, Gypsy Glaefke, Jane Mulkey, Dorothy Nowell, Louise Lewis, Peggy Seymour, Jean McDonald and Eleanor Preston.
One special lady who joined the league early on and continues to be a sustaining member is Mrs. Kathryn Smith Phillips.
I gathered together a short listing of some of the league’s early presidents which included Cookie Sanders, 1940; Clara Bell, 1941; Evelyn Martin, 1943; Virginia Sigman, 1944; Alice Field, 1945; Kate Lewis, 1946; Anita Sams, 1949; Nanette Robison, 1950; Hilda Aycock, 1955; Bunky Grubbs, 1962; Helen Arnold, 1962; Betty Hearn, 1967; Jean Green, 1968; Flonny Carrollton, 1970; Suzanne Roberts, 1971; Gail Carrell, 1975; Sallie Echols, 1976; and Jane Camp, 1986.
When the league celebrated its 50th anniversary, Helen Cohenour served as president and honoring the anniversary, the league’s first president, Knoxie Nunnally Roberts Williamson, came from Atlanta to celebrate the occasion.
In 1972, the Monroe Junior Service League published a cookbook, “Our Favorite Recipes,” which, as one might expect, became an instant classic. That cookbook joined ranks with another highly treasured cookbook published by the Roberta Chapter No. 275 Order of Eastern Star, in 1948 titled, “What’s Cooking in Monroe, Georgia?” Leafing through both of these cookbooks you see so many names of early Monroe ladies whose talent in the kitchen was very well-known and whose dishes were often found on tables for parties and special occasions.
A listing of some of the many early projects the league organized and sponsored are as follows:
• In 1936 the first service project was founded – an Eye Clinic for underprivileged children, including donations for eyeglasses and examinations by specialists in Athens and Atlanta.
• 1937 saw the project of completely equipping the children’s ward at the Walton County Hospital. Everything from glassed-in nursery windows, incubator and sterilizers to infant wear was made possible through the untiring efforts of the League members.
• Partnering with the Monroe Kiwanis Club, the League in 1937 began Walton County’s first tonsil clinic. From this came the “Pre-natal and Well-baby Clinic.”
• In 1939 the “Once Upon a Time” children’s summer story hour was begun at the Monroe Library and continued for 20 years.
• During World War II, the League members helped the Red Cross by sewing and mailing “ditty bags” to the servicemen.
• In 1947 the League began volunteer work at the blood bank in Walton County and also helped in the reorganization of the blood bank in 1951 and has continued in giving assistance in the area when the need arises.
• The League’s project for 1949 was the establishment of the revolving book cart, which was placed in the hospital and adjoining convalescent wing.
• The hospital supply room was organized in 1950 with the following purchases: one hospital bed, two wheel chairs and three pair of crutches. As the demand for supplies grew over the years, other items were added by League purchases and by donations from friends.
• Mrs. Florence Martin was the first teacher of the Monroe Junior Service League kindergarten, which began in 1952. Thirty children were enrolled. In 1972 the enrollment was 75 with three teachers and three assistants. Classes were held then at the Idlehour Recreation Center.
• In March 1955, the Junior Service League held a “Fashionatta” at the Monroe High School gym, with the proceeds going to benefit the kindergarten, hospital nursery and hospital supply room.
• When the Nowell Recreation Center was opened in 1957, the League helped with its fundraising barbecue along with funding for the decorating of the Ladies Lounge.
• The Dental Clinic began in 1960 with the League donating dental kits to all children.
• In 1965 the Monroe Junior Service League was cited by the Cancer Crusade for outstanding work done on Sabin Oral Sunday. Members of the League assisted the Walton County Medical Society in organizing SOS in Walton County and 10,274 doses of the Type III vaccine were given.
• 1970 saw the League in conjunction with the Health Department and the Medical Society organize the first Pap Smear Clinic in Walton County. From 1970 until the second clinic in 1972, more than 750 tests were made and several types of cancer were detected.
Along the lines of cultural events the League has been involved in are the following:
• The League’s first cultural event was the presentation of Daniel Whitehead Hicky in 1936. Mr. Hicky, a noted poet and one of Monroe’s favorite sons, read from a selection of his poetry.
• Piano recitals have always been a favorite of the League members. The University of Georgia provided students of music for the League to present in Monroe. One of the most unusual programs presented was Dorothy Alexander and her “Dance Art Group” which appeared in 1940.
• In 1947 Mrs. Sarah Arnold and Mr. Charles Henson were featured soloists when the Monroe High School Glee Club presented a program of popular music for the League. Mrs. Henry Mashburn, speech teacher for the schools, in 1949 and 1950, presented several outstanding readings to the League along with listening to opera recordings and providing a background history of the opera being enjoyed.
• Mrs. Anita Sams, in 1957, presented a program to the League members explaining the progress of the work she was doing in compiling the history of Walton County. Ten years later, in 1967, her book, “Wayfarers in Walton” was published and League members hosted a tea reception honoring her for the dedicated and exhausting work she did in compiling the history of our county.
The Monroe Junior Service League continues on in its time honored tradition of bringing the best of service and dedication of the League’s purpose to the Monroe community as they look forward to celebrating their 100th anniversary.
