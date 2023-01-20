Most democratic countries in the modern world have more than two parties.

Enabled by the controlled chaos of the parliamentary system, nations like France, Israel and many more often have dozens of small, narrowly focused political parties operating at any given moment. Creating a stable government isn’t about taking a majority by brute force, but about negotiations between multiple parties to form a ruling coalition.

