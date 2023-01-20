Most democratic countries in the modern world have more than two parties.
Enabled by the controlled chaos of the parliamentary system, nations like France, Israel and many more often have dozens of small, narrowly focused political parties operating at any given moment. Creating a stable government isn’t about taking a majority by brute force, but about negotiations between multiple parties to form a ruling coalition.
The U.S. is not like that.
For more than a century, we’ve only had two truly viable political parties. Bolstered by various state laws that focus most of the election process on the Republican and Democrat parties, other attempts to form third parties have mostly fizzled out.
The Libertarians, the Green Party, they might hang around, they might even swing a close election to one side of the popular binary every now and then, but they have no real chance of electing people to office in the current system.
The supposed binary, however, is mostly a lie.
Neither of the two parties can agree on much internally, except for their hatred of the other party.
The Democrats are constantly fractured between centrists who essentially fight to keep the status quo intact from their progressive fringe, which seeks to burn most of the economy down.
Meanwhile, the Republicans are also at war with themselves. There are fiscal conservatives who just want to keep businesses running and taxes low. There are social conservatives whose priorities mostly seem to consist of fighting over abortion, LGBTQ issues and the like.
And then there’s the current Trump fringe, who don’t even agree with each other on everything but know they hate the rest of the party and adore Donald Trump.
The two parties remain relatively cohesive, despite all their internal disagreements, because they mostly fight to thwart the other party, not to actually do anything themselves.
But the current budget issue will test that.
This past week, the U.S. hit its mandated debt ceiling, requiring Congress to raise it again to avoid defaulting on debts and crashing not only the domestic but perhaps much of the global economy.
This has often been a routine matter, but both parties are prepared to go to war over it this time. Republicans, in particular, want to use the threat of default to force concessions on government spending.
Some of them mean it more than others, though. The Trump fringe, in particular, is ready to go over the cliff rather than blink. But are moderate GOP members as committed?
How united is the right on this? Will the fracture lines see them give up on budget cuts to avoid economic ruin?
I guess we’ll soon find out.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
