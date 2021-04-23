Think back to this time last year.
As COVID-19 began to spike for the first time, Georgia’s residents were urged to shelter in place in an attempt to flatten the curve and give the state’s health care system time to catch up with the pandemic. Most businesses were closed, schools were shut down. There were no church services.
We all began learning about Zoom calls.
The new normal was just beginning, and while there were (and are) so many unknowns relative to COVID-19, one thing seemed clear at the time — the new normal was not going away anytime soon.
If nothing else, the last year has beared that out hasn’t it? Coupled with cries for social justice and a presidential election unlike any other, there were times where we all questioned how we were going to make it through these times with our lives and livelihoods.
Who helped us get through all of the uncertainty and unrest? Who are the super heroes who fought to save us, save our kids, save our community, save our liberties, save our way of life?
Who are the super heroes who saved normal in the face of the new normal?
We are going to tell you.
On Wednesday, our 2021 Visions progress edition magazine will publish, and in it we will tell you about the real super heroes in our community who through their super human efforts now have us in a position to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Super heroes like the front line health care workers at Piedmont Walton Hospital. Wonder how tough things got for these super heroes during the heights of the pandemic? We’ll tell you.
Super heroes like members of law enforcement and local fire departments, who had to take public safety to a whole new level during the pandemic and protest plagued 2020.
Super heroes like our local public officials, who were forced to balance the health of the community against the rights of individuals. An incredibly difficult tightrope to walk during a pandemic, and one we are fortunate they were able to walk well. Other communities were not so fortunate.
Super heroes like the faith leaders in our community, who had to adapt and overcome COVID-19 restrictions so the members of their congregation could continue to worship the Lord we all serve.
Super heroes like our students, who continued to go to school and further their education when many believed it could not be done.
Super heroes like local school officials, who made the bold decision to give our kids the ability to have in person class from Day 1 and who have kept the staff and students safe who took advantage of the tremendous opportunity they provided.
You’ll read about all of these super heroes and so many more in Wednesday’s Visions magazine. These are some of the best stories we’ve ever had the honor of sharing in our progress edition. I, for one, can’t wait for you to read them.
