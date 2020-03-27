If there is one thing that we can all definitively say has united us in the past few weeks, it is the battle with COVID-19 and its grip on our attention.
Overnight we went from talking about spring break plans, filing our taxes and what happened at work that day to a heightened state of all-consuming anxiety. If you were a person who already lived with anxiety, this can make things exponentially worse. The constant media attention, the rush to the stores, our kids staying home from school, teleworking from home, businesses shutting down are only fueling this anxiety.
In the past two weeks it seems we have all been bombarded with conflicting information about how to protect ourselves, our families and each other. We can experience a sense of dread and just an overall inability to be still, not to mention problems sleeping and concentrating. With the speed this is all happening it can cause us to feel we have no control in our life. I want you to know this reaction is normal when dealing with traumatic stress.
Some people deal with stress by attempting to control as much as they can around them. For example, you may stay glued to the news, obsess over every COVID-19 Facebook post or what I like to call “go down the proverbial rabbit hole” called Google. If we aren’t careful, this coping skill can possibly make things worse for you. In your attempt to know everything, you stay in a heightened state of anxiety.
So, what can a person do to manage their anxiety and feel more in control?
1. Limit the amount of information you take in daily. Please avoid keeping the news on 24/7, not only for yourself but for your children. Neither of you need the constant bombardment of information. Take a break from it.
2. If you need to know trusted up to date information, go to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website. Follow their hygiene instructions and social distancing directives. That is something that you can do.
3. Practice good self-care. Go outside for a walk or a run, take your phone and practice your amateur photography skills, play with your kids or dog, or both, read a book or learn to cook. Remember the basics like drinking water and getting plenty of sleep. Neglecting our bodies will only make stress worse. Most importantly, keep you and your children on a consistent predictable routine. It will help reduce anxiety if everyone knows what is happening next in their day.
4. You can also learn to practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is simply an awareness of yourself in the present moment. Instead of freaking out, I remind myself I am here now and the only thing happening is, I’m typing. I realize I’m OK. I’m in my kitchen. I’m safe. I hear the TV. I see the dog sleeping. I’m present in my surroundings. I’m only doing what I am doing, and my mind is right here. The more we can ground ourselves in the present moment, the less we are worrying about the future and the more we can control our anxiety.
5. Reach out to others on the phone, FaceTime, Skype, old fashion mail, staying in touch with your friends and family. These are important part of maintaining good mental health.
6. Donate your time or resources. Find ways to help others who may need some additional support. See if your neighbor needs anything, check up on the elderly, make a monetary donation if possible, donate blood when appropriate. Doing for others can empower us and help us feel more in control. It feels good to help.
Remember, we are all in this together. It is completely normal to have moments where you are fine and then have moments of what feels like freaking out. This situation has hit us in many facets of our life from our home, work, financial, medical and social. We are human. If you find that you are dealing with unrelenting stress for multiple days in a row, please call your health care provider.