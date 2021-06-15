One of the great facets of life in this nation is that you too could represent the people of your district in Congress.
Sure, it’s going to take about $1 million to do it, but you’ve got as much a right as anyone, so long as you’re 25, have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years and live in the state.
You don’t even have to live in the district!
The race is getting crowded to follow Rep. Jody Hice for standing on our behalf in Congress.
Only one Democrat has filed paperwork, Kimberly Clark Reuter of Johns Creek. She grew up in Loganville.
Most of the action is on the GOP side.
Former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, who gave up the seat in an ill-fated bid for Senate, wants his old job. He’ll have to scrap to get it.
Another out-of-district resident, state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville, is in the race.
The candidate Hice beat in the 2014 runoff, Jackson trucking company owner Mike Collins, is back for another shot.
David Curry of McDonough resigned as the state revenue commissioner recently to run.
There is more than a little local interest. Marc McMain, the owner of Town Values magazine, is running, as is banking fraud examiner Charles Rupert. Matt Richards lived in Walton County for a short time. He’s now a Bethlehem resident and owner of a Gwinnett demolition firm.
The youngest and newest candidate is Andrew Alvey, a recent University of Georgia master’s graduate.
I don’t think we’re done yet. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.