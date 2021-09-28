October brings delightful changes like cooler temperatures, brightly red and gold hues to the trees, football and family friendly festivals.
No matter your interest, next month promises events that should please even the most persnickety Walton County resident.
Active dog owners and their pooches can kick off a busy October by participating in the Paws & Palls BFF 5K & Park Walk on Saturday at Friendship Park in Social Circle. The Walton Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event to benefit Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.
Registration opens at 7 a.m., with the Park Walk at 8 a.m. and the 5K Race starting at 8:45 a.m. Awards for the 5K will be presented at 9:45 a.m. The race day entry fee is $30. Participating dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccines and kept on a leash.
For more information or to volunteer for the 5K, contact the Chamber at 770-267-6594 or staff@
waltonchamber.
org.
Social Circle’s 27th annual Friendship Festival will immediately follow the 5K on Saturday.
The hometown festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Friendship Park in downtown Social Circle. Vendors and local stores and eateries will offer a wide selection of food and goods. Downtown Director Amber McKibben said DJs April, Les and Julio from Real Country Q92.3 will do a live broadcast.
I don’t know about you, but I like to start my holiday shopping early. Festivals like these are a good opportunity for buying local and supporting our small businesses.
Downtown Monroe holds its annual Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Synovus Bank is presenting the event. For more information, contact Main Street Coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge at 770-266-5334 or laldridge@
Children and pets can enter a costume competition at Fall Fest. The pet costume competition begins at 11 a.m. Register pets from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a $5 donation. The children’s competition begins at 1 p.m. with a free registration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Nothing is cuter than little kids and pets in costume.
Cheely’s General Store & Café owner Chad Cheely is hoping to get more entrants for the North Broad Street store’s first annual pumpkin pie eating competition at Fall Fest. Register at Cheely’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or contact the sandwich shop and store on Facebook or Instagram.
Cheely’s is my go-to place for lunch once a week when I get my chicken salad sandwich fix.
If you’d like to support local law enforcement, there’s the second annual Back the Blue Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 off Pecan Street in downtown Loganville. The Masters Car Club is partnering with the city on the event to benefit the Loganville Police Department and other first responders. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. Parking is available at Loganville First United Methodist Church and the empty lot at 210 Main St. For more information, call 404-725-4960.
Loganville hosts its annual Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown. Food and craft vendors along with many local businesses will display their wares.
Businesses that would like to be a vendor or a sponsor at Autumn Fest can contact Kristy Daniel, events and marketing director for the city of Loganville, at 404-290-5884 or kdaniel@loganville-ga.gov.
Local restaurants vying for a coveted title will compete in the third annual Battle of the Burgers. This mouthwatering Chamber event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on North Lumpkin Street in Monroe. Tasting tickets cost $25 and sell fast. For more information, go to waltonchamber.org.
Since October isn’t October without a traditional — and supervised — Halloween celebration, children can go Trick or Treating in downtown Social Circle from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Local businesses will be handing out candy.
Downtown Director Amber McKibben suggests local businesses located outside of downtown Social Circle who want to participate, can by contacting her about setting up a (vehicle) trunk filled with goodies. Follow Downtown Social Circle on Facebook for updates or call the welcome center at 770-464-1866 for more information.
So, have fun, whether you’re into scarecrows and hay bales or spooky ghosts and ghouls.
There’s something for everyone in Walton this coming month!
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
