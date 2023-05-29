Hollywood has always been a soulless, venal place, where the rich exploit the poor to create movie magic.

There was never a time when Hollywood wasn’t driven by an urge for greater profits, I admit. Jack Warner, Louis Mayer, Darryl Zanuck and all those other movie moguls organized the entire industry around controlling actors, writers and directors as much as possible to rake in as much dough as possible... and give as little of it to the talent as possible.

