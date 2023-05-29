Hollywood has always been a soulless, venal place, where the rich exploit the poor to create movie magic.
There was never a time when Hollywood wasn’t driven by an urge for greater profits, I admit. Jack Warner, Louis Mayer, Darryl Zanuck and all those other movie moguls organized the entire industry around controlling actors, writers and directors as much as possible to rake in as much dough as possible... and give as little of it to the talent as possible.
But Warner, Mayer and the rest still knew something that today’s utterly bland set of studio executives fail to understand: they were making art.
Sure, Zanuck or Mayer might destroy someone’s career over a petty slight. They were monsters, like all the rest that followed. But most of them actually liked movies, or the prestige of making them, at least, and would spend lavish amounts of money on big artistic swings to try and rake in, not only money, but acclaim and awards.
This is how you get a year like 1939, where the top movies of the year included instant classics like “Gone with the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Stagecoach” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Today, entertainment conglomerates don’t produce art. They make “content.” It’s mostly composed of remakes, sequels, franchise installments and whatever else they can produce as cheaply and disposable as possible.
And if they do make a good movie, by accident, they’ll bury it on a streaming service with little fanfare and, possibly, pull it from the service at a later date so it’s not legally available to be seen in any way.
Movie executives now don’t even seem to like movies. They’re all business school grads that understand spreadsheets but have no concept of dramatic structure. Some of them seem like they’ve never seen a movie at all.
This week, when Warner Bros. re-launched their streaming service as “Max,” having cut HBO out of the name in case it fooled people into thinking it might have a whiff of prestige to it, they removed all the credits for writers and directors from the info screens for any film or program.
Instead, they’re all lumped together, with producers, under the word “creators.” And given they let you skip the credits of anything you watch, good luck on getting your writer’s or director’s credit seen there.
This is why the Writer’s Guild of America is currently on strike, and the Actor’s and Director’s Guilds possibly right behind them. They’re trying to fight — against falling pay, artificial intelligence, against anything that tries to flatten art into content — to save the soul of what we watch.
Otherwise, one day we’ll look up and it’s all reality TV as far as the eye can see. You know. Content.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
