When I was first flirting with the idea of going into journalism, I often imagined myself in the role of some newspaper’s film critic.
This was, of course, a couple of decades ago, when every major city’s paper had their own critic. Now, there are like maybe two dozen of them left in the nation as cash-strapped papers just run views from larger papers and the internet democritized the field to the point of oblivion.
After all, when every would-be critic can just launch a blog or podcast with a minimal effort and blast their opinion into the ether, what stops anyone from joining the critical core?
Luckily, working at a small community paper like The Tribune, I have this column space once a week to indulge my occasional urges to play Siskel and Ebert and throw my own critical opinion into the mix. Maybe even two or three of you read those pieces.
Still, I don’t think I would have made it as a major critic, even if that job still existed anywhere outside of trade magazines and a handful of large newspaper arts sections.
My tastes lean a bit too populist to really be a proper critic. For instance, I happen to like almost all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date. My critical superhero fatigue has yet to set in, which probably makes me ill suited to the job.
Or take this past weekend, when I went to see the newly crowned box office champ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
The critics hate it. They accuse it of being shallow, hollow, an exercise in marketing masquerading as narrative. It’s essentialy, they claim, a 90-minute advertisement for the video game franchise on which it’s based, with no artistic value whatsoever.
Well, that sort of diatribe is only likely to make me want to see something more, plus Mario is a character I grew up on. Of course I was going to see his new movie, if only in hopes it would wash away the memories of the wretched “Super Mario Bros.” film of 1993, of which the less said, the better.
So, how did I like the new Mario cartoon?
It was a lot of fun, actually.
It was a bit silly, of course, and hardly any sort of deep narrative. Most plot twists could be seen from a mile away. It is, in fact, a feature-length commercial to go play Mario games.
But it was colorful, breezy and engaging enough to hold my attention. It’s not too long to get bogged down in unneccessary subplots. It moves fast and fleetly.
Is it great? Well, for 8-year-olds, maybe.
Which, speaking of, I went with all four of my nieces, ages 3 to 8, and they all adored it, especially Princess Peach.
Me, I felt a blast of nostalgia watching it, with every old music cue and sound effect bringing a smile to my face. It’s an empty calories movie, easily, but man did it taste good going down.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
