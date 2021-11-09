I was saddened to hear of former Secretary of State Collin Powell’s recent passing.
Powell’s funeral was held last Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, former Secretaries of State James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, all attended the service.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle paid their respects to Powell, as well they should. He was the model of what military leaders are — men and women of integrity who swear allegiance to uphold the Constitution and do their utmost to serve and protect all American citizens no matter their political leanings or other differences.
Active duty men and women must follow Department of Defense Directive 1344.10; this regulation basically bars them from engaging in partisan political activities and to avoid the appearance their political activities or endorsement of a political candidate are sponsored by the DOD.
However, most military veterans and retirees I know volunteer in their communities, whether through veterans or civic clubs or their church of choice.
Powell, and his wife Alma, like many in the military community strive to do, also led on the philanthropic front.
The Powells were deeply involved with America’s Promise, an alliance of about 400 organizations dedicated to children and youth initially established in the late 1990s, in addition to other charitable endeavors.
I had the privilege of meeting Mrs. Powell back in 1987, when we were stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Satellite Beach, Florida. She attended an Officers Wives Club luncheon. (This was before the club was opened to male spouses of female officers and renamed Officers Spouses Club. Yes, times have changed!)
Being a young and timid junior officer’s spouse, I was seated at Mrs. Powell’s table. She was gracious and kind, and attempted to draw me out of my shell. Mrs. Powell, like most of the other distinguished people I’ve met over the years — including former Secretary of State Rice — carry themselves with decorum, gentility and humility. They live to serve others.
We have many here in Walton County who put time and effort into helping others. Some focus on helping veterans.
American Legion Post 233 in Loganville is reaching out to homeless vets, to connect them to resources that can set them back on their feet. See more on the post’s efforts in today’s newspaper. The post will hold its Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Charity Pistol Match on Saturday, to benefit Walton County VFW Post 4421 and the Walton County Veterans Association, Inc. Registration is from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and the first firing line is at 9 a.m. The event will be held at the WCSO gun range. For more information, contact Sgt. Jeff Taylor at 770-266-1520 or jeff.taylor@co.walton.ga.
I also recently met Shawn Leftwich, CEO of the HBH Highly Favor Center/Weekend Warriors. Leftwich’s fledgling organization based in Loganville attempts to provide hot meals to at-risk children and the elderly, and has plans to partner with other groups on affordable housing projects.
Leftwich told The Tribune last week that her non-profit is unique because she and her small team of volunteers offer meals after hours and on weekends. For more information, call 678-509-5102.
In addition to these groups, local community needs have been met for decades when caring residents donate to the charities supported by the United Way of Walton County. The United Way supports A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia, the Empty Stocking Fund, Faith in Serving Humanity, Northeast Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America, Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Shepherd’s Staff Ministry, Unlimited Services and the Walton County Senior Citizens Council.
To donate directly or for more information, visit www.unitedwayofwalton.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
