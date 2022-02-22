Cleaning out my notebook of political scribbling:
• Everybody complains about elections, now more than ever. How about doing something to help?
Tammy J. van Dongen of the Walton County Board of Elections says there’s a need for poll-workers in the May 24 primary and, if necessary, the June 21 runoff.
Contact the Board of Elections and Registration at 770-267-1337 if you’re interested. This is a chance to see for yourself the dedication and thoroughness that goes into running our elections here.
• The 10th Congressional District is a big area, covering parts of the Atlanta, Augusta and Macon TV markets.
Marc McMain of Monroe took the plunge on the airwaves this week with what his campaign called an ad “airing districtwide with a significant ad buy.”
It hits the normal points you’d expect in a tight race in a red district. He proclaims himself a “conservative outsider,” declares vaccine mandates “illegal and un-American” and threatens to imprison Dr. Anthony Fauci. (The charges weren’t listed and a spokesman didn’t answer my question.)
• Vernon Jones stopped by the office last week as he toured downtown Monroe. Responding quickly to a Tribune column, he told our owner, Patrick Graham, he is looking to relocate to the district.
But, the candidate is learning what the rest of us know: It’s hard to find a spot in downtown Monroe.
